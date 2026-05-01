AM NewsBrief: May 1, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, May 1, 2026.
- Epic Co-founders Bound For Trial In Embezzlement, Racketeering Case
- Cleveland County Begins Search for New Sheriff
- Western Oklahoma Senate Candidate Found Dead
- Oklahoma AG Seeks Audit of OHCA Amid Provider Complaints Over Medicaid Managed Care
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