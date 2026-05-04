AM NewsBrief: May 4, 2026

At Least 10 Injured In Shooting At Arcadia Lake

Oklahoma Legislature Enters Last Month Of Session With 600 Bills Left To Consider

Oklahoma Bill Criminalizing The Delivery of Abortion-Inducing Drugs Heads To Governor’s Desk

Turnpike Bridge Reconstruction Project

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