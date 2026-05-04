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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: May 4, 2026

Published May 4, 2026 at 5:23 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, May 4, 2026.

  • At Least 10 Injured In Shooting At Arcadia Lake
  • Oklahoma Legislature Enters Last Month Of Session With 600 Bills Left To Consider
  • Oklahoma Bill Criminalizing The Delivery of Abortion-Inducing Drugs Heads To Governor’s Desk
  • Turnpike Bridge Reconstruction Project

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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