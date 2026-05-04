AM NewsBrief: May 4, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, May 4, 2026.
- At Least 10 Injured In Shooting At Arcadia Lake
- Oklahoma Legislature Enters Last Month Of Session With 600 Bills Left To Consider
- Oklahoma Bill Criminalizing The Delivery of Abortion-Inducing Drugs Heads To Governor’s Desk
- Turnpike Bridge Reconstruction Project
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