AM NewsBrief: May 12, 2026

Former Oklahoma Bank CEO Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charge After Bank Collapse

Edmond Teacher Sues Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Education Department Over Social Media Posts

Oklahoma AG Sues Temu Over Privacy, Counterfeit Product Allegations

Oklahoma City Thunder Sweep Lakers, Advance to Western Conference Finals Again

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

