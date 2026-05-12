AM NewsBrief: May 12, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
- Former Oklahoma Bank CEO Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charge After Bank Collapse
- Edmond Teacher Sues Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Education Department Over Social Media Posts
- Oklahoma AG Sues Temu Over Privacy, Counterfeit Product Allegations
- Oklahoma City Thunder Sweep Lakers, Advance to Western Conference Finals Again
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.