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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: May 12, 2026

Published May 12, 2026 at 5:16 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

  • Former Oklahoma Bank CEO Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charge After Bank Collapse
  • Edmond Teacher Sues Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Education Department Over Social Media Posts
  • Oklahoma AG Sues Temu Over Privacy, Counterfeit Product Allegations
  • Oklahoma City Thunder Sweep Lakers, Advance to Western Conference Finals Again

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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