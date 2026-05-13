AM NewsBrief: May 13, 2026

Second Suspected Arrested In Arcadia Lake Mass Shooting

Norman, OU Break Ground On $1 Billion Entertainment District

Oklahoma Voters To Decide On Multiple State Questions in August, November Elections

AG Candidate Jon Echols Returns Donations Amid Oklahoma Political Favoritism Probe

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