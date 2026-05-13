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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: May 13, 2026

Published May 13, 2026 at 5:14 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

  • Second Suspected Arrested In Arcadia Lake Mass Shooting
  • Norman, OU Break Ground On $1 Billion Entertainment District
  • Oklahoma Voters To Decide On Multiple State Questions in August, November Elections
  • AG Candidate Jon Echols Returns Donations Amid Oklahoma Political Favoritism Probe

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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