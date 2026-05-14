AM NewsBrief: May 14, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, May 14, 2026.
- Despite Republican Tensions, Oklahoma Democrats Claim Progress This Session
- Gov. Stitt Vetoes 'Human Composting' Bill
- The Governor Signs Bill To Prevent Higher Utility Costs From Data Centers Into Law
- Muscogee Court Says It Cannot Enforce Freedmen Citizenship Ruling
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