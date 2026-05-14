AM NewsBrief: May 14, 2026

Despite Republican Tensions, Oklahoma Democrats Claim Progress This Session

Gov. Stitt Vetoes 'Human Composting' Bill

The Governor Signs Bill To Prevent Higher Utility Costs From Data Centers Into Law

Muscogee Court Says It Cannot Enforce Freedmen Citizenship Ruling

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.