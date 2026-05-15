AM NewsBrief: May 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, May 15, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers End Session After A Last-Day Speed Run From The Senate
- Judge Grants $500K Bail for Richard Glossip Following Conviction Reversal
- Oklahoma Appeals Judge’s Rejection of Poultry Pollution Settlement in Illinois River Case
- Governor Signs Cold Case Review Reform Bill Into Law
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