AM NewsBrief: May 15, 2026

Oklahoma Lawmakers End Session After A Last-Day Speed Run From The Senate

Judge Grants $500K Bail for Richard Glossip Following Conviction Reversal

Oklahoma Appeals Judge’s Rejection of Poultry Pollution Settlement in Illinois River Case

Governor Signs Cold Case Review Reform Bill Into Law

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