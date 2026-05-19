AM NewsBrief: May 19, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
- Oklahoma Republicans fail to send Medicaid expansion ballot measure to voters before adjourning
- Oklahoma ranks among the highest in the nation for utility shutoffs, federal report shows
- People who live in Edmond will soon be paying more for water service
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