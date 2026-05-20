AM NewsBrief: May 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder try to rebound in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals
- Oklahoma will be electing new insurance commissioner
- Friday is the deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma for the June primaries
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