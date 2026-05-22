AM NewsBrief: May 22, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, May 22, 2026.
- Oklahoma governor, attorney general spar over Health Care Authority audit request
- OKC officials approve plans for a new mental health facility
- The Chickasaw Nation touts an effort tribal officials say can help increase food sovereignty
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