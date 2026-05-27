AM NewsBrief: May 27, 2026

Will Rising Fuel Costs From Iran War Be A Boon for Oklahoma's Economy?

OKC Thunder Move Within One Win Of NBA Finals After Game 5 Victory Over San Antonio Spurs

WCWS Expected to Bring $25 Million Economic Boost to Oklahoma City

Oklahoma History Center Opens New Exhibit Celebrating 100 Years Of Route 66 In Oklahoma



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