AM NewsBrief: May 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, May 29, 2026.
- Brent Swadley Convicted on Fraud Charges Tied to State Park Restaurant Deal
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Nullifies Tulsa, Muscogee Nation Settlement Agreement
- More Rural Oklahoma Libraries Expand Internet Hotspot Program
- Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs Set For Winner-Take-All Game 7
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