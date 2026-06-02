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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 2, 2026

Published June 2, 2026 at 5:06 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

  • Gov. Kevin Stitt Pocketed 3 Bills At End Of Legislative Session
  • Oklahoma Open Primary Advocates Appeal Rejection Of Their Initiative Petition
  • 6 Candidates Compete in GOP Primary for Lieutenant Governor
  • Muscogee Nation Citizens Pass 3 Constitutional Amendments
  • OKC Leaders Break Ground On Multi-Purpose Stadium

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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