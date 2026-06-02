AM NewsBrief: June 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Pocketed 3 Bills At End Of Legislative Session
- Oklahoma Open Primary Advocates Appeal Rejection Of Their Initiative Petition
- 6 Candidates Compete in GOP Primary for Lieutenant Governor
- Muscogee Nation Citizens Pass 3 Constitutional Amendments
- OKC Leaders Break Ground On Multi-Purpose Stadium
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