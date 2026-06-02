AM NewsBrief: June 2, 2026

Gov. Kevin Stitt Pocketed 3 Bills At End Of Legislative Session

Oklahoma Open Primary Advocates Appeal Rejection Of Their Initiative Petition

6 Candidates Compete in GOP Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Muscogee Nation Citizens Pass 3 Constitutional Amendments

OKC Leaders Break Ground On Multi-Purpose Stadium

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