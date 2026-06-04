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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 4, 2026

Published June 4, 2026 at 5:28 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 4, 2026.

  • Oklahoma City Council Adopts 2027 Budget
  • Oklahoma Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over State Question To Eliminate Property Taxes
  • Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Marks 125 Years of Conservation and History
  • Tulsa Transit Authority Considers Sale of Downtown Bus Station Amid Relocation Plans

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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