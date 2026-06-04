AM NewsBrief: June 4, 2026

Oklahoma City Council Adopts 2027 Budget

Oklahoma Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over State Question To Eliminate Property Taxes

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Marks 125 Years of Conservation and History

Tulsa Transit Authority Considers Sale of Downtown Bus Station Amid Relocation Plans



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