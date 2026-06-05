AM NewsBrief: June 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, June 5, 2026.
- Oklahoma Minimum Wage Measure Draws Opposition From Farm Industry
- Why Oklahoma's Minimum Wage Question Might Look Strange to Voters
- 'Oklahoma Today' Magazine to Stop Publishing After 70 years
- Blue Hippo Festival Celebrates Route 66 Centennial in Edmond
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