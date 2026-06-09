AM NewsBrief: June 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
- State Ethics Commission Studies AI Use in Political Advertising
- Chickasaw Nation's Anoatubby Will Retire After 39 Years Leading Tribe
- State Board of Education Denies Bid From Rural Oklahoma District to Expand to High School Grades
- Sooners Advance to College World Series
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