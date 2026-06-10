AM NewsBrief: June 10, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
- Norman Officials Consider Allowing Temporary Camping on Residential Property
- Three Candidates Seek Oklahoma Treasurer’s Office
- New Report Places Oklahoma Near Bottom for Child Well-Being
- Survey Finds 70% of Oklahomans Report Going to Restaurants Less
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