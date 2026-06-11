AM NewsBrief: June 11, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 11, 2026.
- Early Voting Begins Thursday For June 16 Primary Election
- Luther Residents Protest Proposed Data Center Development
- Oklahoma Utilities Receive $51 Million to Upgrade Coal Plants
- Bob Simmons, Former Oklahoma State Football Coach, Dies At 77
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