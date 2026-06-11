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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 11, 2026

Published June 11, 2026 at 5:12 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

  • Early Voting Begins Thursday For June 16 Primary Election
  • Luther Residents Protest Proposed Data Center Development
  • Oklahoma Utilities Receive $51 Million to Upgrade Coal Plants
  • Bob Simmons, Former Oklahoma State Football Coach, Dies At 77

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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