AM NewsBrief: June 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
- Mazzei, Drummond Advance To Runoff Election For Oklahoma Governor
- Ballot Provision To Raise Oklahoma's Minimum Wage Fails
- Republican State Superintendent Race Heads to Runoff
- Kevin Hern Wins GOP Senate Primary
See more election results here.
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