AM NewsBrief: June 22, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 22nd, 2026.
- Oklahoma towns vote for moratoriums on data center development
- Norman City Councilmembers offer Q&A townhall to discuss proposed Sooner Mall tax rebate
- The Oklahoma Sooners are one win away from a national title in baseball
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