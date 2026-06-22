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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 22, 2026

Published June 22, 2026 at 8:44 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 22nd, 2026.

  • Oklahoma towns vote for moratoriums on data center development
  • Norman City Councilmembers offer Q&A townhall to discuss proposed Sooner Mall tax rebate
  • The Oklahoma Sooners are one win away from a national title in baseball

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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