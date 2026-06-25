AM NewsBrief: June 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 25th, 2026.
- Oklahoma's Education and Public Safety Departments join forces to support school safety
- Oklahoma's Attorney General sues State Farm claiming deceptive insurance practices
- The City of Norman passes a moratorium on data centers
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