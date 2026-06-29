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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 29, 2026

Published June 29, 2026 at 5:10 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 29, 2026.

  • Oklahoma SNAP Error Rate Rises Slightly, State Faces Potential Federal Costs
  • OKC Shelter Pauses Intakes After Rescuing Hundreds of Animals From Nearby Home
  • Chris Anoatubby Sworn In as Chickasaw Nation Governor
  • Surviving Murrah Collection Finds New Home at Memorial Museum

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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