AM NewsBrief: June 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 29, 2026.
- Oklahoma SNAP Error Rate Rises Slightly, State Faces Potential Federal Costs
- OKC Shelter Pauses Intakes After Rescuing Hundreds of Animals From Nearby Home
- Chris Anoatubby Sworn In as Chickasaw Nation Governor
- Surviving Murrah Collection Finds New Home at Memorial Museum
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