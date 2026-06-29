AM NewsBrief: June 29, 2026

Oklahoma SNAP Error Rate Rises Slightly, State Faces Potential Federal Costs

OKC Shelter Pauses Intakes After Rescuing Hundreds of Animals From Nearby Home

Chris Anoatubby Sworn In as Chickasaw Nation Governor

Surviving Murrah Collection Finds New Home at Memorial Museum

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