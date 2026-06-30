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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 30, 2026

Published June 30, 2026 at 5:01 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Health Care Authority Approves Balanced Budget Despite Funding Shortfall
  • New Lawsuit Seeks to Block Oklahoma City Metro Turnpike Expansion
  • Caddo Nation Advances Self-Governance With Tribal Court And Leasing Authority
  • Oklahoma May Require Waiting Period For Out-of-state Deer Hunting Licenses

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

KGOU AM NewsBrief
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