AM NewsBrief: June 30, 2026

Oklahoma Health Care Authority Approves Balanced Budget Despite Funding Shortfall

New Lawsuit Seeks to Block Oklahoma City Metro Turnpike Expansion

Caddo Nation Advances Self-Governance With Tribal Court And Leasing Authority

Oklahoma May Require Waiting Period For Out-of-state Deer Hunting Licenses

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