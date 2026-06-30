AM NewsBrief: June 30, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Approves Balanced Budget Despite Funding Shortfall
- New Lawsuit Seeks to Block Oklahoma City Metro Turnpike Expansion
- Caddo Nation Advances Self-Governance With Tribal Court And Leasing Authority
- Oklahoma May Require Waiting Period For Out-of-state Deer Hunting Licenses
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