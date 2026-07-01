AM NewsBrief: July 1, 2026

Oklahoma Elected Officials React to Supreme Court Ruling on Transgender Athletes

PSO Residential Customers to See $11 Increase Amid Company’s Rate Case

USDA Suspends Arbuckle Wilderness Park Animal Operations

Several Oklahoma Agencies Enter Sunset Process

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