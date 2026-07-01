AM NewsBrief: July 1, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
- Oklahoma Elected Officials React to Supreme Court Ruling on Transgender Athletes
- PSO Residential Customers to See $11 Increase Amid Company’s Rate Case
- USDA Suspends Arbuckle Wilderness Park Animal Operations
- Several Oklahoma Agencies Enter Sunset Process
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