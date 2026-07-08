AM NewsBrief: July 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
- Oklahoma Approves $950 Million Plan To Improve County Roads, Bridges Over 5 Years
- Norman Begins Storm Debris Cleanup
- 4 Norman City Council Members Sworn In
- Oklahoma Parents Await State's $250 Contribution to New Trump Accounts
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