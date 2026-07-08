AM NewsBrief: July 8, 2026

Oklahoma Approves $950 Million Plan To Improve County Roads, Bridges Over 5 Years

Norman Begins Storm Debris Cleanup

4 Norman City Council Members Sworn In

Oklahoma Parents Await State's $250 Contribution to New Trump Accounts

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.