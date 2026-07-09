AM NewsBrief: July 9, 2026

Election Board Sets Ballot Order For November General Election

4 Charged In Oklahoma City Drug Bust That Led To Animal Seizure

Former Caddo Nation Employee Sentenced For Embezzlement

Last Known U.S. Iron Lung User Dies In Shawnee

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