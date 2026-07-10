AM NewsBrief: July 10, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, July 10, 2026.
- Trade Deal Deadline Missed, Creating Uncertainty for Oklahoma Farmers
- 3 More Arrested in Lake Arcadia Mass Shooting Investigation
- EPA Awards $2 Million to Oklahoma Brownfields Program
- Oklahoma Spends Nearly $150,000 on D.C. State Fair Exhibit
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.