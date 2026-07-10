AM NewsBrief: July 10, 2026

Trade Deal Deadline Missed, Creating Uncertainty for Oklahoma Farmers

3 More Arrested in Lake Arcadia Mass Shooting Investigation

EPA Awards $2 Million to Oklahoma Brownfields Program

Oklahoma Spends Nearly $150,000 on D.C. State Fair Exhibit

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