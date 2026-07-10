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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: July 10, 2026

Published July 10, 2026 at 5:06 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, July 10, 2026.

  • Trade Deal Deadline Missed, Creating Uncertainty for Oklahoma Farmers
  • 3 More Arrested in Lake Arcadia Mass Shooting Investigation
  • EPA Awards $2 Million to Oklahoma Brownfields Program
  • Oklahoma Spends Nearly $150,000 on D.C. State Fair Exhibit

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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