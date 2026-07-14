AM NewsBrief: July 14, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
- Poultry Companies Agree To Pay $44 Million in Oklahoma's Longtime Pollution Lawsuit
- OKCPS Adjusts School Schedule for New Recess Law
- Summer Heat Could Pave Way For New World Screwworm To Make Its Way To Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Voters to Consider Voter ID Amendment
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