AM NewsBrief: July 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, July 16, 2026.
- Oklahoma City Mayor Focuses On Growth, Infrastructure In State Of The City Address
- Oklahoma County Jail Reports Lowest Annual Death Count Since 1999
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Appoints Oklahoma CFO To Head State Medicaid Agency
- State Audit Uncovers Alleged Fraud in McClain County Town
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