AM NewsBrief: July 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, July 17, 2026.
- Oklahoma's Plan To Comply With Mental Health Consent Decree Approved One Year After Deadline
- More Oklahoma Rescue Teams Deployed To Texas Flooding
- UKB Representative Seeks Protective Order Against Chief
- OKC United Unveils Team Name, Logo
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