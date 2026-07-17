AM NewsBrief: July 17, 2026

Oklahoma's Plan To Comply With Mental Health Consent Decree Approved One Year After Deadline

More Oklahoma Rescue Teams Deployed To Texas Flooding

UKB Representative Seeks Protective Order Against Chief

OKC United Unveils Team Name, Logo

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