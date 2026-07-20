AM NewsBrief: July 20, 2026

Oklahoma AG Launches Probe Into State Medicaid Agency’s Handling of Alleged Fraud

Oklahoma Election Officials Say Declassified Documents Showing Breach of Voter Rolls Misleading

U.S. Gypsum Corporation Closing Plant In Northeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma County Commissioner Runoff Will Decide District 1 Seat

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