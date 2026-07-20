AM NewsBrief: July 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, July 20, 2026.
- Oklahoma AG Launches Probe Into State Medicaid Agency’s Handling of Alleged Fraud
- Oklahoma Election Officials Say Declassified Documents Showing Breach of Voter Rolls Misleading
- U.S. Gypsum Corporation Closing Plant In Northeastern Oklahoma
- Oklahoma County Commissioner Runoff Will Decide District 1 Seat
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