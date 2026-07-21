AM NewsBrief: July 21, 2026

Dangerous Heat Settles Over Oklahoma As Triple-digit Temperatures Continue

New Medical Marijuana Packaging Rules Draw Criticism From Patients, Dispensaries

Officials Investigate Timber Theft Ring In Northeast Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Launches Effort To Reclaim Scattered Historical Documents

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