AM NewsBrief: July 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, July 23, 2026.
- Ryan Walters, Top Adviser Settle Lawsuits With Fired State Employees
- Hochatown Sues Airbnb, Says Lodging Taxes Were Wrongly Sent To Broken Bow
- Oklahoma Income Tax Revenue Rises After Tax Cut
- Oklahoma City Breaks Ground On Clara Luper Civil Rights Center
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