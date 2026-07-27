AM NewsBrief: July 27, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, July 27, 2026.
- Oklahoma Sen. Armstrong Accused of Late Stock Trade Disclosures
- Freedmen Descendants File Federal Lawsuit To Force Muscogee Nation To Acknowledge Tribal Citizenship
- Study Links Extreme Heat to Higher Medicaid Costs
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