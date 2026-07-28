AM NewsBrief: July 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
- Tulsa Is Shutting Down Its City Jail
- Piedmont Delays Vote on Proposed Data Center
- Muscogee Nation Opposes Inola Smelter Intended Within Reservation
- How To Care For Backyard Wildlife During Oklahoma’s Extreme Heat
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