AM NewsBrief: July 28, 2026

Tulsa Is Shutting Down Its City Jail

Piedmont Delays Vote on Proposed Data Center

Muscogee Nation Opposes Inola Smelter Intended Within Reservation

How To Care For Backyard Wildlife During Oklahoma’s Extreme Heat



_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

