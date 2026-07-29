AM NewsBrief: July 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
- Oklahoma Confirms 298 Cyclosporiasis Cases
- State Question 844 Puts Manufacturing Tax Reimbursement Changes Before Oklahoma Voters
- Justice Department Investigates Broken Arrow After Mosque Permit Rejected
- CompSource Lawsuit Raises Questions About Insurance Commissioner’s Role
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