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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: July 29, 2026

Published July 29, 2026 at 5:15 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Confirms 298 Cyclosporiasis Cases
  • State Question 844 Puts Manufacturing Tax Reimbursement Changes Before Oklahoma Voters
  • Justice Department Investigates Broken Arrow After Mosque Permit Rejected
  • CompSource Lawsuit Raises Questions About Insurance Commissioner’s Role

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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