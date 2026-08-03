AM NewsBrief: Aug. 3, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
- Oklahoma Tribes Take Different Approaches To Data Centers
- Norman Shares Cooling Resources As Extreme Heat Continues
- Chickasaw Nation Breaks Ground on New First American Hospital Campus
- Oklahoma Opens Library Portals To Expand Rural Broadband Access
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