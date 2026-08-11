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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Aug. 11, 2026

Published August 11, 2026 at 5:07 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Lawmakers Begin Interim Studies Ahead Of 2027 Session
  • Norman’s HeyDay Entertainment to Close for Turnpike Project
  • Oklahoma Utilities Invest In New Battery Energy Storage Projects
  • Oklahoma Ranks Near Bottom Nationally For Teacher Pay

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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