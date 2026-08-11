AM NewsBrief: Aug. 11, 2026

Oklahoma Lawmakers Begin Interim Studies Ahead Of 2027 Session

Norman’s HeyDay Entertainment to Close for Turnpike Project

Oklahoma Utilities Invest In New Battery Energy Storage Projects

Oklahoma Ranks Near Bottom Nationally For Teacher Pay

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.