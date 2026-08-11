AM NewsBrief: Aug. 11, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Begin Interim Studies Ahead Of 2027 Session
- Norman’s HeyDay Entertainment to Close for Turnpike Project
- Oklahoma Utilities Invest In New Battery Energy Storage Projects
- Oklahoma Ranks Near Bottom Nationally For Teacher Pay
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.