AM NewsBrief: Aug. 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.
- Oklahoma Troopers Clear Another Norman Homeless Encampment
- Oklahoma To Receive $12 Million in Opioid Settlement
- Osage Nation Ends Financial Emergency, But Budget Conflict Continues
- Interim Study Examines How County Fairs Are Funded
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