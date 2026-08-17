AM NewsBrief: Aug. 17, 2026

Oklahoma Troopers Clear Another Norman Homeless Encampment

Oklahoma To Receive $12 Million in Opioid Settlement

Osage Nation Ends Financial Emergency, But Budget Conflict Continues

Interim Study Examines How County Fairs Are Funded



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