AM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
- Oklahoma Law Enforcement Expands Role In Federal Immigration Enforcement
- Oklahoma Ends Federal Food Program For Schools With Expanded Hours
- Drought Prompts Tighter Water Restrictions Across Oklahoma City Metro
Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Plans Supreme Court Appeal After Tenth Circuit Declines Rehearing
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