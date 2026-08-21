AM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2026

Oklahoma Law Enforcement Expands Role In Federal Immigration Enforcement

Oklahoma Ends Federal Food Program For Schools With Expanded Hours

Drought Prompts Tighter Water Restrictions Across Oklahoma City Metro

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Plans Supreme Court Appeal After Tenth Circuit Declines Rehearing

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