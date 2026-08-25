AM NewsBrief: Aug. 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.
- Oklahoma Auditor Finds $25 Million in Questioned Costs
- Oklahoma Farm Groups Criticize Trump Plan to Import Beef
- Oklahoma Voters Head to Polls for Primary Runoff Election
- Oklahoma GOP Endorses Mazzei, Some Republicans Push Back
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