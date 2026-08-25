AM NewsBrief: Aug. 25, 2026

Oklahoma Auditor Finds $25 Million in Questioned Costs

Oklahoma Farm Groups Criticize Trump Plan to Import Beef

Oklahoma Voters Head to Polls for Primary Runoff Election

Oklahoma GOP Endorses Mazzei, Some Republicans Push Back

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