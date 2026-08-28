AM NewsBrief: Aug. 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
- Norman Woman Sues Oklahoma Corrections Department Over Possible Return to Prison
- Execution Date Set For Oklahoma County Killer
- Oklahoma Officials Outline Progress on Rural Health Transformation Program Initiatives
- How a Chickasaw Composer Is Tackling Language Revitalization Through Classical Music
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