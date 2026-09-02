AM NewsBrief: Sept. 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.
- El Reno Seeks Payment After Private Leak Wastes Millions of Gallons
- Gold Dome Has a New Owner, But Its Future Remains Unclear
- Muscogee Nation Increases Minimum Wage For Tribal Employees
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Unveils Artwork for Future Toby Keith Expressway
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