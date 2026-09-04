AM NewsBrief: Sept. 4, 2026

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approve reduced credit bachelor's degrees at three universities

Four Inola, OK residents file suit against the U.S. Department of Energy in federal court over a planned aluminum smelter

The University of Oklahoma Sooners begin regular season play tonight

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