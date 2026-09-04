AM NewsBrief: Sept. 4, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
- The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approve reduced credit bachelor's degrees at three universities
- Four Inola, OK residents file suit against the U.S. Department of Energy in federal court over a planned aluminum smelter
- The University of Oklahoma Sooners begin regular season play tonight
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.