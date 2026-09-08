AM NewsBrief: Sept. 8, 2026

Cleveland County Considers $20 Million Settlement in Shannon Hanchett 'Cookie Queen' Jail Death

Oklahoma City To Draw 5 Million Gallons From Canton Lake

Oklahoma Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs Face Federal Funding Uncertainty

'Our Journeys' Exhibition Highlights Vietnamese American History in Oklahoma

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