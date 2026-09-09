AM NewsBrief: Sept. 9, 2026

Former State Lawmaker Sues Stitt Over Call For Oklahoma Constitutional Convention SQ

Cleveland County Approves $20 Million Settlement in Hanchett Jail Death

Judge Rules in Favor of Norman in Rock Creek Lawsuit

Hoskin Gives Final State of Nation Address as Principal Chief

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