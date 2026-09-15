AM NewsBrief: Sept. 15, 2026

Inola Voters to Decide Fate of Proposed Aluminum Smelter

Oklahoma County Funds $10M Lower Than Expected

Heat, Drought Fuel Wildfires Across Oklahoma

Oklahoma Democrats Plan Polling Place Observers for November Election

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.