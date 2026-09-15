AM NewsBrief: Sept. 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.
- Inola Voters to Decide Fate of Proposed Aluminum Smelter
- Oklahoma County Funds $10M Lower Than Expected
- Heat, Drought Fuel Wildfires Across Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Democrats Plan Polling Place Observers for November Election
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