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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2026

Published September 18, 2026 at 5:06 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

  • LOFT: Service Oklahoma Not Meeting Goals For Drivers
  • Trump Withdraws Lance Schroyer, A Former Oklahoma State Trooper, As His Nominee To Lead ICE
  • Record Diesel Prices Raise Costs For Oklahoma farmers
  • Drought Prompts Release of Billions of Gallons Into Lake Hefner

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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