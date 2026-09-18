AM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
- LOFT: Service Oklahoma Not Meeting Goals For Drivers
- Trump Withdraws Lance Schroyer, A Former Oklahoma State Trooper, As His Nominee To Lead ICE
- Record Diesel Prices Raise Costs For Oklahoma farmers
- Drought Prompts Release of Billions of Gallons Into Lake Hefner
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