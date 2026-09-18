AM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2026

LOFT: Service Oklahoma Not Meeting Goals For Drivers

Trump Withdraws Lance Schroyer, A Former Oklahoma State Trooper, As His Nominee To Lead ICE

Record Diesel Prices Raise Costs For Oklahoma farmers

Drought Prompts Release of Billions of Gallons Into Lake Hefner

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