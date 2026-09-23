AM NewsBrief: Sept. 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.
- Grady County Sheriff Sued Over Seized Property
- Oklahoma Unemployment Rate Rises Above National Average
- New License Rule Takes Effect For Out-Of-State Deer Hunters
- OU Receives Record $150 Million Donation From Harold Hamm
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