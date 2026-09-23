AM NewsBrief: Sept. 23, 2026

Grady County Sheriff Sued Over Seized Property

Oklahoma Unemployment Rate Rises Above National Average

New License Rule Takes Effect For Out-Of-State Deer Hunters

OU Receives Record $150 Million Donation From Harold Hamm

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