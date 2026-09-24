AM NewsBrief: Sept. 24, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
- Pennsylvania Military College Considers Oklahoma Move Amid Land Dispute
- Oklahoma Secretary Of State No Longer Facing Public Intoxication Charge
- Oklahoma Approves $2 Million In Drought Mitigation Funding
- Nowata Hospital Transitions To Rural Emergency Hospital Status
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.