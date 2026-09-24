AM NewsBrief: Sept. 24, 2026

Pennsylvania Military College Considers Oklahoma Move Amid Land Dispute

Oklahoma Secretary Of State No Longer Facing Public Intoxication Charge

Oklahoma Approves $2 Million In Drought Mitigation Funding

Nowata Hospital Transitions To Rural Emergency Hospital Status

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