© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Sept. 24, 2026

Published September 24, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

  • Pennsylvania Military College Considers Oklahoma Move Amid Land Dispute
  • Oklahoma Secretary Of State No Longer Facing Public Intoxication Charge
  • Oklahoma Approves $2 Million In Drought Mitigation Funding
  • Nowata Hospital Transitions To Rural Emergency Hospital Status

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

KGOU AM NewsBrief
Stay Connected