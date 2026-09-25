AM NewsBrief: Sept. 25, 2026

Oklahoma Jewish Charter School Secures Win In Federal Court

Oklahoma Lawmakers Call For Representative's Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment, Conflict Probe

Lawmakers Consider Ways To Reduce Oklahoma's High Veteran Suicide Rate

Oklahoma Declares Friday Dolly Parton Day

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