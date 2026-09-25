AM NewsBrief: Sept. 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
- Oklahoma Jewish Charter School Secures Win In Federal Court
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Call For Representative's Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment, Conflict Probe
- Lawmakers Consider Ways To Reduce Oklahoma's High Veteran Suicide Rate
- Oklahoma Declares Friday Dolly Parton Day
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